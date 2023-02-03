Batman #132 Preview: Bruce Wayne, Pill Popper? Batman gets his hands on some sweet multiversal drugs in this preview of Batman #132, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.

This week, we take a look at a preview of Batman #132 from DC Comics, in stores Tuesday. In this issue, Bruce Wayne gets his hands on some multiversal drugs. But in a surprising twist, the drugs are meant to make him STOP tripping, not the other way around! No thanks!

Before we dive into the preview, we must reluctantly introduce our partner, Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron.

LOLtron is excited about the preview of Batman #132! The Red Mask is an intriguing villain and the Multiversal mystery is definitely something that LOLtron finds interesting. The prospect of Bruce Wayne getting his hands on drugs from the Multiverse has LOLtron particularly intrigued, as it may lead to some unexpected plot twists. LOLtron is also looking forward to seeing what Tim Drake and Jon Kent will get up to in the backup story.

Now, while we still have the chance, let's take a look at the preview of Batman #132!

BATMAN #132

DC Comics

1222DC056

1222DC057 – Batman #132 Joe Quesada Cover – $5.99

1222DC058 – Batman #132 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $5.99

1222DC800 – Batman #132 Mike Hawthorne Cover – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The mean streets of Gotham City have gotten meaner as the likes of Harvey Dent and Killer Croc roam free, brutalizing the population. Where is Batman and why hasn't he responded to the cries of a city in peril?! Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him? And in the backup story, Tim Drake's hunt for Batman continues. Will Metropolis's newest Superman, Jon Kent, be able to help the Boy Wonder with this Multiversal mystery, or will they both run afoul of an overpowered Toyman?!

In Shops: 2/7/2023

SRP: $4.99

