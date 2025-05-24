Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman #160 Preview: Meet Silence, Hush's New BFF

In Batman #160, the Dark Knight faces a deadly alliance between Hush and a mysterious villain called Silence. Will this sinister partnership spell doom for Gotham's protector?

Article Summary Batman #160 hits stores on May 28th, featuring a deadly alliance between Hush and new villain Silence

Part 3 of "H2SH" storyline by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee promises to push Batman to his limits

Multiple variant covers available, including art by Frank Quitely, Gabriele Dell'Otto, and Lee Bermejo

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman!

BATMAN #160

DC Comics

0325DC001

0325DC002 – Batman #160 Frank Quitely Cover – $5.99

0325DC003 – Batman #160 Gabriele Dell Otto Cover – $5.99

0325DC004 – Batman #160 David Nakayama Cover – $5.99

0325DC005 – Batman #160 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

0325DC006 – Batman #160 Cover – $7.99

0325DC822 – Batman #160 Cover – $14.99

0325DC823 – Batman #160 Cover – $19.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman!

In Shops: 5/28/2025

SRP: $4.99

