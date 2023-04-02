Batman and The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6 Preview: What Gotham Wants Batman fails to prevent Amanda Simms from working through her Daddy Issues in this preview of Batman and The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6.

BATMAN AND THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #6

DC Comics

0223DC052

0223DC053 – Batman and The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover – $4.99

0223DC054 – Batman and The Joker: The Deadly Duo #6 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Marc Silvestri

After a bloody, brutal, and harrowing adventure across and underneath Gotham, Batman and The Joker have unearthed the true culprit behind the dark scheme against them. Now the Deadly Duo find themselves unwilling participants in a bone-chilling wedding ceremony in the catacombs beneath Gotham City. Get ready for unholy matrimony in this horrific penultimate chapter that needs to be seen to be believed.

In Shops: 4/4/2023

SRP: $4.99

