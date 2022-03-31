Batman: Beyond The White Knight #1 Gets eBay Bump For No Reason

Batman: Beyond The White Knight #1 has sold a copy on eBay for $35 today. Another for $26. A number of copies between $15 and $20. With no reason whatsoever. I mean no more than usual. Seaon Gordon Murphy posted the following on Instagram, "

Heads up: there was a mistake at the printing press for new Batman #1–it seems they didn't print enough copies of cover A and many east coast shows only got cover B. If you find cover A it's probably going to sell out and we'll likely go into 2nd printings. Which means resale value on cover 1A (1st print) will go uo. In case investors are looking for an opportunity. And no this isn't a dirty trick to sell more books."

But retailers were told by DC Comics and Lunar Distribution that the missing cover A was down to delays rather than short-printing. And that the rest of the comic books will appear in shops next week – at cover price. Sean Murphy layer added "And apologies to shops that won't get cover A until next week. Sadly, this was out of my control." Still, it did the job and now DC Comics have sold out of the comic book as a whole and are going to second printings.

And for those who really want the first cover, and their comic book store was out, I am told that copies from Lunar have already been delivered to go on sale this coming Tuesday. Just don't pay the eBay surcharge right now…

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #1 (OF 8) CVR A SEAN MURPHY (MR)

(W/A/CA) Sean Murphy

A lot can change in 10 years, especially in Gotham! Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, may be behind bars, but the real criminals are still out there. Gotham Motors CEO Derek Powers has seized control of the Wayne family's assets and is using them to transform the GTO and the city they've sworn to protect. Crime is down, but at what cost? A new Batman has emerged in Powers's city, and only Bruce is fully aware of the dangers to come. It's time to destroy the mantle for good, but he'll need one of his forgotten sons' help to do so. Enter Jason Todd…the first Robin?! In this thrilling sequel to the blockbuster comic book hits Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, writer/artist Sean Murphy invites the audience to go beyond the Gotham they know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/29/2022