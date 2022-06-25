Batman Beyond The White Knight #4 Preview: Like Father Like Daughter

The Joker's daughter is taken into custody in this preview of Batman Beyond the White Knight #4, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #4

DC Comics

0422DC082

0422DC083 – Batman Beyond The White Knight #4 Cover – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Sean Murphy

The hunt continues as Bruce Wayne searches for the most dangerous offspring in Neo-Gotham, the daughter of The Joker! Little does he know the new Batman is right behind him, waiting for just the right moment to strike and put an end to the older generation of heroes in the city. All seems to be going according to plan for Derek Powers, as his true intentions are revealed. Plus, Ace the Bat-Hound joins the story!

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $4.99

