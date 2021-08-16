Batman Breaks His Vow in Catwoman #34 [Preview]

Has Batman come to Selina's rescue in this preview of Catwoman #34 because of concern… or jealousy? Batman reveals that a meeting with Detective Hadley informed him of Selina's plight, but Hadley has a thing for Catwoman. Can we expect to find him dangling upside down from the roof of a very tall building in the future? Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN #34

DC Comics

0621DC088

0621DC089 – CATWOMAN #34 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0621DC090 – CATWOMAN #34 CVR C STEVE LIEBER THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A) Fernando Blanco (CA) Yanick Paquette

The Magistrate comes to Gotham, and Alleytown stands as the last place in the city untouched by their totalitarian forces. But being the last bastion of freedom in a police state makes Selina's kingdom most inviting for Gotham's rogues! Surrounded on all sides by law enforcement gone bad, and facing a potential invasion by the city's villains, Catwoman finds herself fearing that her quest to keep Alleytown safe could instead lead to its demise…but all is not lost, as Batman arrives in Alleytown, breaking his and Selina's vow to give one another a one-year break.

In Shops: 8/17/2021

SRP: $3.99