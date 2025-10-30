Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: Batman Deadpool, dan mora, deadpool, grant morrison, jla avengers

Batman/Deadpool Looks Like It Will Revisit This JLA/Avengers Plotline

Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora looks like it will revisit this JLA/Avengers plotline from Kurt Busiek and George Perez

In their now AI-free Substack, Grant Morrison, fresh from their adventures on Reddit, posted more about the upcoming Batman/Deadpool comic, hitting FOC this week. "My headliner is a buddy banter-based psychedelic romp with a story structure rooted in the kind of stuff Bob Haney and Jim Aparo used to do with the Batman team ups in Brave and the Bold. The tone is not especially serious. The prologue follows directly from a plot strand in JLA/Avengers by Kurt Busiek and George Perez, which was the last and greatest of the DC/Marvel crossovers – from 2003/4 – before the recent Deadpool/Batman (well worth a look) and the upcoming Batman/Deadpool with me and Dan Mora re-ignited the grand tradition." What JLA/Avengers plot strand would that be? Why this one, of course. With the embodiment of the Marvel Universe, Eternity, finding his equivalent in the DC Universe, Kismet. And, basically, getting it on, across the first three issues…

Which comes to an end…

… but possibly leaves behind a present.

A brand new universe?

It has been theorised that this contains Earth 7652, the dimension in which the DC/Marvel shared continuity crossovers took place, including Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man, Batman vs. The Incredible Hulk, Uncanny X-Men Vs New Teen Titans, Batman/Punisher, Darkseid vs. Galactus and more. Will Batman/Deadpool reveal more? Batman/Deadpool will be published on the 19th of November, print only. It will not be available digitally for release.

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! Retail: $7.99 11/19/2025

