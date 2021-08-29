Batman Fear State Alpha #1 Preview: Silicon Valley Loves Scarecrow

Batman Fear State Alpha #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and this preview, we learn that the Scarecrow's philosophy is popular in Silicon Valley, which should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with Silicon Valley. Check out the preview below.
BATMAN FEAR STATE ALPHA #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
(W) James Tynion IV (A) Riccardo Federici (CA) Ben Oliver
The event over a year in the making begins Fear State settles upon Gotham City, and no one is safe! Overwhelmed by the dual threat of the Scarecrow and Peacekeeper-01, Batman and his allies have been one step behind since the events of Infinite Frontier #0 and with the arrival of a mysterious anti-Oracle and the return of Poison Ivy, Batman might have more than he can handle!
