Batman/Fortnite #2 $18 On eBay – But Where Do Coordinates Lead?

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 by Christos Gage and Reilly Brown which is already booming on eBay, and selling for up to $18 for first printings.

Indeed, it appears to be a silent comic, initially, with Batman waking up in a world without his memories of… anything. But, with Christopher Nolan-Memento messages to himself, instructions what to do, when, where to go – and who to trust. Which also includes some longitude and latitude coordinates for the Island.

35°45'22.7"N 78°43'58.6"W

34°08'55.2"N 118°20'27.3"W

41°46'22.9"N 88°09'10.3"W

However, they also match real-life coordinates on Earth. You can work them out yourself or let Bleeding Cool do it for you.

Okay, your wish is our command. The first of the coordinates, 35°45'22.7"N 78°43'58.6"W, takes me to Cary, North Carolina.

Which is home to Epic Games, creators of the game Fortnite.

The second, 34°08'55.2"N 118°20'27.3"W, crosses the country to Burbank, Los Angeles, home to Warner Bros.

Which is also home to DC Comics, who are publishing the comic books and own Batman.

And the third, 41°46'22.9"N 88°09'10.3"W, with the instruction to "The Cat Is A Friend?" Well, I really didn't recognise this location, the corner of the Nichols Library in Naperville, Illinois.

But then I spotted it.

The Cat In The Hat. A friend indeed…

Batman has acquired many aliases in his crimefighting career, including "The Dark Knight," and "Caped Crusader." But he's also celebrated as "The World's Greatest Detective," and those skills will be put to the test if he wants to break out of an ongoing 22-minute time loop as Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point continues with issue #2, on sale May 4.

Batman is trapped on a mysterious Island–unable to speak, his memory gone – fighting to survive against the deadliest warriors of countless worlds. But how will the World's Greatest Detective escape this trap when time itself resets every twenty-two minutes? And if getting reintroduced to Harley Quinn over and over isn't enough, will the presence of a familiar feline fatale–help or hinder his efforts to escape, especially when they don't remember each other? In another life, they were enemies, friends, partners…but here on the Island, can they do anything but battle to the death?

Based on a story concept by series consultant and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, this six issue Limited Series is written by Christos Gage, featuring pencils by Reilly Brown, with inks by Nelson Faro DeCastro and colors by John Kalisz. The main cover for issue #2 is by Mikel Janín, with a card stock variant cover by Kenneth Rocafort, plus a premium cover by Mustard (check your local comic book store for availability).