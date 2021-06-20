Batman/Fortnite Beats Planet-Size X-Men, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. Sorry for the delay and if any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5 with its download codes did the impossible, beating out both Marvel's Planet-Size X-Men and Venom #200, and all of them beating Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #3 and the end of Heroes Reborn. Static: Season One also made a strong showing.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5 Planet Sized X-Men #1 Venom #200/35 BRZRKR #3 Heroes Reborn #7 Alien #4 Nightwing #81 Star Wars #14 Static: Season One #1 Fantastic Four #33

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – DC managed to take first place with Batman Fortnite Zero Point #5 (a book which many purchasers aren't actually reading, alas–they just want to download code), but the next nine slots were Marvel all the way with two Heroes Reborn books and three Hellfire Gala mutant tie-in books making the grade. Marvel is on a roll right now, delivering books that readers praise for capturing the vitality and feel of the best of Marvel's past, but with modern sensibilities. Brzrkr barely missed out (it took 11th place), while Stillwater, Radiant Black, Seven Swords, and Walking Dead Deluxe were all in our top twenty, so indies are doing quite well, too.

Rodman Comics – Fortnite keeps bringing the sales. Issue 5 of Fortnite of course took the top spot. Only surprises this week are Transformers Escape #4 broke into the top ten and Venom did very well even at the higher cover price.

Ssalefish Comics – All the margins on the books this week were a lot tighter since every book seemed like a major release. Static Season One is gonna be huge, War of the Bounty Hunters, Heroes Reborn, Brzrkr, Alien, all big releases with strong sales.

Graham Crackers Comics – Venom had a huge week for it's "200th" issue with #35, but still wasn't enough to beat out Batman Fortnite. Nightwing continues to do well because of Tom King and with his new Marvel announcement, we expect to continue to see his titles in our top 10 regularly!!

