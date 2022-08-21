Batman: Fortress #4 Preview: Have They Checked Their Other Pants?

In this preview of Batman: Fortress #4, BFFs Batman and Lex Luthor run into a couple of aliens with a shocking secret while searching for the Fortress of Solitude, which is no longer where they left it. What do they know about Superman's Daddy Issues? For that, we'll need to wait for the full issue. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: FORTRESS #4

DC Comics

0622DC115

0622DC116 – Batman: Fortress #4 Cover – $4.99

(W) Gary Whitta (A/CA) Darick Robertson

With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

