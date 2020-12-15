Batman Gets A New Partner In March 2021 (Spoilers)

While the full DC Comics solicitations for March 2021 have not yet released, today's Batman #105 reveals some of what we might be expecting in the ongoing Batman series from James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez. Presumably, Batman #106, though these days you never know. Spoilers for #105 below, of course.

In which Batman has to deal with Clownhunter, Harkley Quinn and Ghost-Maker. We'll deal with the first two later. But after a heated discussion over how to best deal with Gotham, Batman has a suggestion. As well as providing some topless fanservice.

Is the display for Ghost-Maker's benefit? Is so, it seems to work wonders. And he even gets to set terms.

All there is left for them to do is kiss.

Or not. Looks like Bruce Wayne may be looking for a replacement for a replacement for a father figure instead. That's just awkward.

There we have it, Batman and Ghost-Maker, a relationship across the decades, and now forming a partnership from March 2021. Batman #105? Maybe.

BATMAN #105

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by CHRISTIAN DUCE, ALVARO MARTINEZ, CARLO PAGULAYAN and DANNY MIKI

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US FC

Batman battles Ghost-Maker in the no-holds-barred, bloody conclusion of this epic tale…winner take Gotham City! And the outcome is not what you're expecting! The future of Gotham City and the fate of Clownhunter hang in the balance!

