Batman Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine in Detective Comics #1041

For decades, Batman has dressed up as a bat to beat the @#$% out of mentally ill criminals and make them @#$% their pants. But in Detective Comics #1041, the tables have turned, and its mentally ill criminals who will exercise vigilante justice on Batman, according to the solicit, at least. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1041

DC Comics

0621DC101

0621DC102 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1041 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Dan Mora, Darick Robertson (CA) Dan Mora

As Gotham's Dark Knight of vengeance, Batman is seen by many (mostly criminals, let's be honest) as judge and executioner of the city's vilest villains. Well, it's time for him to meet the Jury! In a last-ditch effort to avenge his daughter's death, Mr. Worth has teamed with the Penguin's criminal empire, the Party Crashers gang, and the Falcone crime family to form the kind of villain team-up that would leave a Boy Wonder sweating in his booties. Backup: Countdown to Task Force Z: Part One! Deb Donovan is on the trail of some weird happenings in Gotham…missing bodies from the morgue…tales of shady criminal activity the likes of which Gotham has never seen…and the person trying to keep her quiet is…Batman?

In Shops: 8/10/2021

SRP: $4.99