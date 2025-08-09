Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #2 Preview

Lex Luthor's steam-powered Metallo robot terrorizes Smallville in Batman: Gotham by Gaslight - A League for Justice #2, hitting stores Wednesday!

Article Summary Batman: Gotham by Gaslight - A League for Justice #2 launches August 13th with a steampunk twist on the DC Universe.

Lex Luthor terrorizes Smallville in a steam-and-Kryptonite-powered Metallo robot, seeking an ancient artifact.

Batman, Superman, and a team of new heroes unite to stop Luthor and decide who wields mysterious ancient power.

METALLO ATTACKS! Chaos consumes the frontier town of Smallville as Lex Luthor, riding in his steam-and-Kryptonite-powered Metallo robot, brings destruction in his search for a mysterious artifact that could grant him power beyond his wildest dreams. Meanwhile, Batman, Superman, and their posse of strange new heroes band together to put a stop to his reign of terror and attempt to prevent Luthor from accessing this ancient power. But will the world be better off with this relic in the hands of those who do not know how to channel its power properly? Find out in this can't-miss issue!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #2

DC Comics

0625DC200

0625DC201 – Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #2 Clayton Crain Cover – $5.99

0625DC202 – Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #2 Tirso Cover – $5.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A/CA) Leandro Fernandez

In Shops: 8/13/2025

SRP: $4.99

