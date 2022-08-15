Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1 Preview Retcons the Killing Joke

The Batman: One Bad Day series of one-shots has been giving Killing Jokes of their own to all of Batman's best villains, but The Riddler one-shot takes the concept literally, inserting The Riddler into the actual Killing Joke, as he reveals he actually planned the whole thing, then gave the idea to The Joker to execute because he was bored with it. Of course, Riddler is telling this to Jim Gordon in the interrogation room in order to rile him up, so he's not exactly the most reliable narrator. If revealing he orchestrated The Killing Joke wasn't bad enough, Riddler also accuses Jim Gordon of sexual harassment (of his dead wife) in this preview of Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1. So yeah, in Batman: One Bad Day, The Riddler is one bad dude. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY – THE RIDDLER #1

DC Comics

0622DC008

0622DC009 – Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1 Jim Lee Cover – $7.99

0622DC819 – Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1 Giuseppe Camuncoli Cover – $7.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Mitch Gerads

The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics, spearheaded by today's top talent. We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $7.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.