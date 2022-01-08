Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #10 Preview: The Bigfoot Question

Welcome to Friday Night Saturday Afternoon Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. The Question guest stars in Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #10 on Tuesday as Batman sends the gang after Bigfoot. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #10 (OF 12)

DC Comics

1021DC155

(W) Ivan Cohen (A/CA) Dario Brizuela

An unexpected guest star helps Batman and Mystery Inc. face one of the Justice League's strangest foes! While the Shaggy Man menaces Scooby and friends (including Shaggy, man) at a seaside resort, only Renee Montoya, a.k.a. the Question, may have the answer to who sent the creature…and why!

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $2.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.