Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #7 Preview: The Worst Kind of Criminals

Batman has faced off with many a reprehensible criminal in his time as Gotham City's most famous vigilante. From murderous psychopaths dressed as clowns to murderous psychopaths dressed as large, flightless birds to murderous psychopaths who are really into riddles, Batman has seen it all. The Scooby-Doo gang, well… usually they face criminals who dress in costumes to scare customers away from the old amusement park. But both will face the most ruthless and disgusting criminals of their career this Tuesday in Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #7: dognappers. Check out a preview below.

BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #7 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0821DC152

(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Dario Brizuela

Alfred's old friend from butler school is in town, and he's brought along his charges: Daphne and Scooby-Doo! When Scooby and his pal Ace are dog-napped, the humans will have to rescue them without giving away any family secrets. That might be harder than finding the pets!

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $2.99

