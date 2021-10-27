Batman: TAS Harley Quinn Animation Drawing Hits Auction

Batman first appeared in the pages of 1939's Detective Comics #27 and has since become not only one of the biggest figures in comics but also pop culture as a whole. Batman has an infamous rogues gallery including a laundry list of villains that would also be considered some of comics' most recognizable characters. The Joker, The Ridder, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and so many more have been tormenting Bruce Wayne for decades. It is notable, then, that Batman: The Animated Series would debut the original character Harley Quinn in 1992, as this late addition to the rogues gallery of Gotham would go on to become far and away one of the most iconic. Harley has gone on to have best-selling comics series, major appearances in live-action movies, her own cartoon, and so much more. Now, fans of the character can bring home a unique animation drawing of Harley Quinn from Batman: The Animated Series.

Heritage Auctions also posted a full photo of the entire animation drawing, which you can check out right here.

Batman: The Animated Series Harley Quinn Animation Drawing (Warner Brothers, 1994).

Dr. Harleen Quinzel was once a promising psychologist and intern at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City until she was able to study the Joker and then fell prey to his criminal charm. Offered in this lot is a terrific animation drawing from Batman: The Animated Series featuring a 5" tall image of Harley Quinn. The drawing is rendered in graphite with blue pencil, is numbered H58 in the top right corner, and presents a WB stamp in the bottom left corner. With minimal handling wear from production, the condition of the drawing is Very Good.

This drawing of the single most iconic Batman: The Animated Series original character, and indeed one of the most iconic characters of the franchise, is now live over at Heritage Auctions. Batman fans can head over to Heritage to bid on this piece now. Best of luck to everyone hoping to add this original drawing to their collection.