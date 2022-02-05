Batman: Urban Legends #12 Preview: You're a Wizard, Batman

Batman must learn to trust magic in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #12, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. But Batman is wary of anything he can't trademark and put a "Bat-" in front of him. Will Zatanna surrender the right to Bat-Truth-Vision? And does it work on Fox News? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #12

DC Comics

1221DC063

1221DC064 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #12 CVR B JORGE MOLINA VAR – $7.99

1221DC065 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #12 CVR C ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN VAR – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Karl Mostert, Trish Mulvihill

Written By Vita Ayala, Mark Russell, Ram V, and Mohale Mashigo Art By Nikola Cizmesija, Karl Mostert, Anand Radhakrishnan, and Mohale Mashigo Ace the Bat-Hound is locked away in a secret lab run by super-villains! Batman and Zatanna have to pick up the pieces after a magical catastrophe. Wight Witch and Ghost-Maker meet students of their sensei they never knew. Eternity's crimes hit home.

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $7.99

