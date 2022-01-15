Batman vs. Bigby: A Wolf in Gotham #5 Preview: Penultimate Issue

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. The Batman/Fables Crossover that… er… someone must have asked for nears its conclusion with Batman vs. Bigby: A Wolf in Gotham #5. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN VS BIGBY A WOLF IN GOTHAM #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Brian Level, Jay Leisten (CA) Yanick Paquette

The world-bending collision between Gotham City and Fabletown races toward its climax as two great detectives unite to unravel the Bookworm's master plan and stop the bombings—but while their brains might be up to the task, the final act will require all their brawn as well!

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

