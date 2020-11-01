Batman Vs Spawn Vs X-Men Vs Turtles – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And this week, it's four different titles from four different publishers in the top four – quite a rarity Grab your publishing partners. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller comics of the week

The Three Jokers tops the chart, but rivalled by Spawn, X-Men and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Batman: The Three Jokers #3 Spawn #311 X of Swords Stasis #1 TMNT The Last Ronin #1 Death Metal Rise of the New God #1 Amazing Spider-Man #51 Detective Comics #1029 Batgirl #50 Department of Truth #2 Action Comics #1026

Ssalefish Comics Three Jokers! Dead Turtles! Heartfelt tributes! This week has it all. I've definitely gotten scrambled and called Last Ronin 3 Ronin instead. The Spawn #311 Chadwick Boseman tribute cover has gotten the most positive buzz of the week even though it only clocks in at the number 3 spot. X Of Swords is confusing people for some reason and the sales have slowed dramatically. Not sure why, the Stasis one-shot incensed some people and confused many more.

Notable Sales: Hero Trade Preview #1 9.8 $2,000 Bad Idea's inaugural preview book went for $2,000.00! Maybe not a bad idea after all?