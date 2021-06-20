Batman, Your Wife, and Making Love in Batman Reptilian #1 [Preview]

For years, Batman has struck terror into the hearts of mentally ill criminals, causing them to fear he will appear from the darkness and beat the crap out of them, dangling them from a building and making them s**t their pants. But Batman has other psychological tricks up his sleeve as well. For example, how would you like to think of Batman every time you make love to your wife? Batman plants the seed in poor Edgar's head in this preview of Batman Reptillian #1 (finally, a lizard Batman) and now you know the poor guy is going to see Batman's face every time he's trying to finish. Poor guy! Unless of course he has a Batman fetish. And you know what, we're not going to kink shame. To be honest, if this whole six-issue mini-series is criminals convincing their partners to put on Batman masks for kinky sex, you know what, we're here for it. You know, we feel like we've gotten a bit off track here. Just check out the preview of Batman Reptilian #1 below.

BATMAN REPTILIAN #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0421DC016

0421DC017 – BATMAN REPTILIAN #1 (OF 6) CVR B CULLY HAMNER VAR – $4.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp

What strikes fear into the hearts of those who terrorize Gotham? It used to be Batman, but something far more frightening than a mere man stalks the shadows—and it's after Gotham's villains. How savage must a monster be to haunt the dreams of monsters? Pick up this dark and bone-chilling tale by comics legends Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp to find out!

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $4.99