Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Battle Action Force, Battle Action Force Treasure Edition, British Comics, IPC Magazines Unlimited, Rebellion/2000AD, war comics

Battle Action Force Treasury Editions Up For Pre-Order on Diamond

Battle Action Force Treasury Editions, collecting the rare 1980s British Boys' Own war comics, are now up for pre-order on Diamond Previews.

Article Summary Pre-order Battle Action Force Treasury Editions on Diamond Previews now for exclusive early access.

Featuring reprints of rare 1980s British Boys' Own war comics by top talents like Gerry Finley-Day and Geoff Campion.

Get three volumes: Red Tide Rising, World In Peril, and Axis of Evil, packed with classic Action Force tales.

Save 25% with bundle deals on these deluxe editions by ordering directly from Total Toy Books.

Battle Action Force, the classic and influential British Boys' Own war comics, are getting reprinted in treasury editions instead of decaying newsprint and are now up for pre-order on Diamond Previews. The original series was published weekly from October 1983 to November 1986 by IPC Magazines limited, and brought together some of the greatest talents in the British comics industry of that time, both on the editorial and illustrative fronts, including names like Gerry Finley-Day, Geoff Campion and Cam Kennedy. The comics also included the adventures of "Action Force," created by British toy manufacturer Palitoy. The original issues are difficult to find and expensive to purchase in full, so this is a collection not to be missed by fans of the original series or for those who only discovered the existence of the comic in more recent times.

Battle Action Force Treasury Edition Volume 1: Red Tide Rising

By Gerry Finley-Day (writer) and Geoff Campion (artist)

DIAMOND CODE: OCT241862

Four heroic Action Force teams: infantry specialists Z Force, ocean based Q Force, infiltration specialists the SAS and orbital guardians Space Force protected the world against the evil machinations of Baron Ironblood, The Black Major and their army of brainwashed Red Shadows. Now, for the first time in over forty years, Total Toy Books, with kind permission from Hasbro and in collaboration with Rebellion Publishing and Skeletron, are proud to announce an officially licensed reprint of the Action Force tales from Battle Action Force collected in a series of deluxe sized 'treasury editions.'

In the aftermath of 'Action Ascendency' Action Force's SAS team pursue Baron Ironblood across the South American continent but soon find that they themselves have become the quarry. Captain Buckingham, codename Eagle, and his squad must use all of their survival skills to stay one-step ahead of the hunt. Returning to print after more than 40 years, this limited edition deluxe volume collects the secret origins of Baron Ironblood and his legions of Red Shadows. Featuring Operation Bloodhound and other classic stories.

Battle Action Force Treasury Edition Volume 2: World In Peril

By Gerry Finley-Day (writer) and John Cooper (artist)

DIAMOND CODE: OCT241863

The Action Force teams are spread across the globe in a desperate attempt to battle Baron Ironblood and his legions of Red Shadows. Returning to print after more than 40 years, this limited edition deluxe volume collects the original Action Force strips from Battle Action Force. Featuring the action packed 'Operation Claymore' by Gerry Finley-Day and John Cooper, as well as other hard hitting Action Force stories.

Battle Action Force Treasury Edition Volume 3: Axis of Evil

By Gerry Finley-Day (writer) and Vanyo (artist)

DIAMOND CODE: OCT241864

From the desert sands of Duna to the coral islands of the South Pacific, Z Force, lead by Captain Grant Campbell, stand against the most fearsome terrorist factions on the planet. Returning to print after more than 40 years, this limited edition deluxe volume collects the epic Z Force trilogy by comic book greats, Gerry Finley-Day and Vanyo.

You can pre-order Battle Action Force Treasury Editions direct from TotalToyBooks.com or ask at your local comic book store. You can also pre-order directly from Total Toy Books can still save 25% on the RRP with the Bundle Deal. Go forth and discover the macho war comics that Garth Ennis fell in love with and now define his comics career!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!