Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: batwoman, darkseid, DC Next Level, KO

Batwoman #1 By Greg Rucka And Dani, With Alice And The Age Of Darkseid

The first four pages of Batwoman #1 by Greg Rucka and Dani, with Alice and The Age Of Darkseid for DC Next Level

Article Summary Greg Rucka returns to Batwoman with artist Dani for a bold new DC Next Level series launching March 2026

Kate Kane faces the Age of Darkseid and the return of Red Alice, her enigmatic sister Elizabeth Kane

The series promises a fresh take on Batwoman’s mission, ethics, and legacy within the DC universe

Set in Greece, the comic features a creative team including Matt Hollingsworth and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

The new Batwoman comic book series by Greg Rucka and Dani was first revealed at the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con as part of the DC Next Level promotional programme. This is what we saw back then…

Here is how it looks now, from DC Comics' March 2026 solicits and solicitations and DC Next Level.

But now, ahead if its publication next week, here are the first four lettered pages of Batwoman #1... and it promises the Age of Darkseid is coming, courtesy of the return of Red Alice…

Alice, Elizabeth Kane and the sister of Kate Kane, Batwoman, was created by Greg Rucka and J.H. Williams III, first appearing in Detective Comics #854… and she's back for DC Next Level.

BATWOMAN #1

(W) GREG RUCKA

(A/CA) DANI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) 3/11/26

Batwoman. Daughter. Sister. Soldier. Hero. But since she was 10 years old, Kate Kane has lived in the shadow of a prophecy and the machinations of a religion devoted to the end of all things. How do you fight the devil when the devil is real? And how do you win? Acclaimed writer and co-creator of the modern Batwoman Greg Rucka returns to the story of Kate Kane alongside visionary artist DaNi for a DC Next Level series that will redefine Batwoman and her mission for a new generation.

Greg Rucka and JH Williams left the Batwoman title when Dan DiDio stated that they couldn't marry Batwoman, Kate Kane, to her fiancée, Maggie Sawyer, in 2013. Thirteen years later, Greg Rucka is back on Batwoman, and he is bringing comic book artist Dani with him, with Matt Hollingsworth on colours, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou on letters and edited by James Reid. With a story that he's been thinking about even longer than that, seventeen years, and a chance to resolve the situation he left on, an "exorcism", and promising a wild ride for the first five issues. The book will be set in Greece, initially, which suits Greek artist Dani just fine. But they are promising changes… Scott Snyder sees her as one of the best fighters, both physically and ethically, in the DCU.

Greg Rucka is best known for the novels starring his character Atticus Kodiak, and comic books Whiteout, Queen & Country, Stumptown and Lazarus, as well as lengthy runs on such titles as Detective Comics, Wonder Woman and Gotham Central for DC Comics, and Elektra, Wolverine and The Punisher for Marvel. Rucka also write the screenplay for the 2020 film The Old Guard, based on his comic book series.

Dani, also known as Dani Strips studied sculpture in the Athens School of Fine Arts and has worked for 2000AD on Fiends of the Eastern Front, Judge Anderson, Misty, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: The Salmon of Doubt, The Girl With No Name, The Dreaming, The Low, Low Woods and co-created Coffin Bound. Batwoman will be Greg Rucka and Dani's first collaboration in two weeks time…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!