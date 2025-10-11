Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: batwoman, Dani, DC Next Level, greg rucka, new york comic con

DC Next Level at NYCC: Greg Rucka and Dani on Batwoman #1 in 2026

At the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con today, they announced a bunch of new superhero comic books launching in March 2026 as part of the DC Next Level promotional programme. And that included a new Batwoman series by Greg Rucka and Dani.

Greg Rucka and JH Williams left the Batwoman title when Dan DiDio stated that they couldn't marry Batwoman, Kate Kane, to her fiancée, Maggie Sawyer, in 2013. Thirteen years later, Greg Rucka is back on Batwoman, and he is bringing comic book artist Dani with him, with Matt Hollingsworth on colours, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou on letters and edited by James Reid. With a story that he's been thinking about even longer than that, seventeen years, and a chance to resolve the situation he left on, an "exorcism", and promising a wild ride for the first five issues. The book will be set in Greece, initially, which suits Greek artist Dani just fine. But they are promising changes… Scott Snyder sees her as one of the best fighters, both physically and ethically, in the DCU.

Greg Rucka is best known for the novels starring his character Atticus Kodiak, and comic books Whiteout, Queen & Country, Stumptown and Lazarus, as well as lengthy runs on such titles as Detective Comics, Wonder Woman and Gotham Central for DC Comics, and Elektra, Wolverine and The Punisher for Marvel. Rucka also write the screenplay for the 2020 film The Old Guard, based on his comic book series.

Dani, also known as Dani Strips studied sculpture in the Athens School of Fine Arts and has worked for 2000AD on Fiends of the Eastern Front, Judge Anderson, Misty, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: The Salmon of Doubt, The Girl With No Name, The Dreaming, The Low, Low Woods and co-created Coffin Bound. Batwoman will be Greg Rucka and Dani's first collaboration in March 2026.

New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006.

