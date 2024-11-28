Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, frank miller

Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine

Be Thankful for Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine, from Marvel Comics in January 2025

Every now and then, Frank Miller does a cover for a Marvel comic book. And every now and then people freak out. And one of those times is now, as Deadpool & Wolverine by Ben Percy and Joshua Cassara launches from Marvel Comics in January and they just revealed Frank Miller's variant cover.

It's not alone though… Deniz Camp would like you to know, "Also, did you know that Frank Miller did a cover for Ultimate Universe One Year In?! A comic that I wrote (part of)? Absolutely surreal." And out next month.

I think more people want to complain about Deadpool and Wolverine's portrayal rather than The Maker, though, Deniz…

DEADPOOL WOLVERINE #1 FRANK MILLER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240937

(W) Ben Percy (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Frank Miller

WADE AND LOGAN – TOGETHER AGAIN! The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are BACK! Together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite VILLAIN is unearthed, you'll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary, as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth. Brought to you by another legendary pairing – writer Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, HELLVERINE) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) – these comic superstars put your favorite super heroes through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that'll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers' heads. This is one for the pull list! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1 FRANK MILLER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240624

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Frank Miller

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL!

Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down…

This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: $5.99

