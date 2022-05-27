Becoming Frankenstein & Crimson Storm in 10 Ton August 2022 Solicits

Nw comic book publisher 10 Ton Press launch two new titles in their August 2022 solicits and solicitations. Becoming Frankenstein by Mel Smith, Paul H. Birch and Frank Cirocco, looking at the origin story of Victor Frankenstein, the man who would bring life to the lifeless. "Herein lies the stories of those who suffered and died, with their corpses dissected to help make Victor Frankenstein's dream come true." And Brandon McKinney launches Crimson Storm about a patriotic hero in nineties America. "Can she walk the line between saving citizens and getting chewed up by D.C. politics in the late 1990" – a Clinton era superhero comic book.

BECOMING FRANKENSTEIN #1 CVR A CIROCCO

10 TON PRESS

JUN221941

JUN221942 – BECOMING FRANKENSTEIN #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV HAMILTON

(W) Mel Smith, Paul H. Birch (A / CA) Frank Cirocco

Have you heard the story about the genius scientist who sought to bring the dead back to life? A shy young lad bullied too; his complex childhood culminating in a brilliant yet distraught mind. Saved too late from such nightmares and fueled by darkness, grave deeds would be committed on his behalf, ones he chose not to escape, becoming and even more daring in his arrogance. Becoming Frankenstein was not easy, and it's even worse for those who stood in his path. Herein lies the stories of those who suffered and died, with their corpses dissected to help make Victor Frankenstein's dream come true.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CRIMSON STORM #1

10 TON PRESS

JUN221943

(W) Brandon McKinney (A / CA) Brandon McKinney

Meet Crimson Storm, aka Dawn McGregor), a government sponsored Superheroine with explosive powers and a troubled past. Can she walk the line between saving citizens and getting chewed up by D.C. politics in the late 1990's? Created, written, and drawn by Brandon McKinney (Elfquest, Bruce Lee, Harley Quinn animated series).

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99