Behemoth Comics Launch New YA Publishing Imprint Happy Tank For May

At the ComicsPro event last week, new comic book publisher Behemoth Comics known for Hotline Miami: Wildlife and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night #1, announced a new imprint. Happy Tank will focus on Young Adult/Mature action & comedy cartoon series, a comic book version of Late night TV Networks like Adult Swim. Kevin Roditeli will be the publisher and Rob Cannon will be Editor-in-Chief.

Happy Tank plans to launch one new series per month for 2021 starting in May. A 50/50 mix between original IPs and licensed titles like MFKZ, the latter of which has an animated film on Netflix streaming now.

The first series are Freak Snow starting monthly in May, followed by MFKZ in June and Cinnamon in July.

Here are the details of the three new series for Happy Tank, as well as the rest of the Behemoth solicitations for May.

Freak Snow #1

Story & co-written by Kevin Roditeli

Art & co-written by Rob Cannon

Cover Art by Victor Santos

MAY 26th / 32 PAGES / Mature / $3.99

MAR211143 – CVR A SANTOS (MR)

A frozen apocalyptic story in the spirit of MAD MAX, FALLOUT and BORDERLANDS meets TARANTINO with Berny, a psychedelic addict surviving in a glacial wasteland. A fight with brutal gunslingers and crazy hallucinations leads our weird hero on a quest to find the hole of truth… Yeah, a mystic hole that tells the truth. The only thing we can promise is: A LOT OF BAD*SS MURDERS!

A 4 issues mini-series set in the same world as Roditeli & Cannon acclaimed graphic novel Freak Snow: Washed In The Blood released in January at Behemoth Comics.

MFKZ #1

Art and Written by Run

JUNE / 54 PAGES / Mature / $5.99

NETFLIX distributed HIT MOVIE by Studio 4°C (BATMAN: Gotham Knight, the ANIMATRIX) comes to comics with an over-sized #1 event! Jump in the unique world created by legendary writer / artist Run (Label 619 production) following Angelino and his flaming-skull pal Vinz, who live in a gang and cockroach infested dystopian metropolis called DMC, a city that hides secrets even weirder than its inhabitants.

Cinnamon #1

Art & written by Victoria Douglas

JULY / 28 PAGES / Young Adult / $3.99

Cinnamon is just your perfectly ordinary, average housecat. At least until we glimpse the world through her wild eyes! Countertops become skyscrapers, cat toys become biker gangs, and perilous giant robots rampage on the daily! Get drop kicked onto the action packed streets of BIG KITCHEN CITY, as she fights the dark forces that dare to keep her from her favorite treat… CATNIP!

FREAK SNOW #1 CVR A SANTOS (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211143

(W) Kevin Roditeli, Rob Cannon (A) Rob Cannon (CA) Victor Santos

A frozen apocalyptic story in the spirit of Mad Max, Fallout, and Borderlands meets Tarantino. It begins with Berny, a psychedelic addict surviving in a glacial wasteland. A fight with brutal gunslingers ensues and crazy hallucinations lead our weird hero on a quest to find the hole of truth… Yeah, a mystic hole that tells the truth. The only thing we can promise is: a lot of death!

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FREAK SNOW #1 CVR B MOSS (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211144

(W) Kevin Roditeli, Rob Cannon (A) Rob Cannon (CA) Drew Moss

Variant cover by fan favorite artist Drew Moss. Known for his work on the ongoing series Vampirella/Red Sonja (Dynamite), Blood Feud (Oni Press), George Romero's Road of the Dead (IDW) and Copperhead at Image Comics.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FREAK SNOW #1 CVR C PANTAZIS (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211145

(W) Kevin Roditeli, Rob Cannon (A) Rob Cannon (CA) Dimitris Pantazis

ALL THE PROFIT of this cover goes to The Hero Initiative. The Hero Initiative creates a financial safety net for comic creators who may need emergency medical aid, financial support for essentials of life, and an avenue back into paying work.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $4.99

JUNKY CABLE #1

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211146

(W) Claudio Avella (A/CA) Claudio Avella

Year 29XX: Allister, the death surgeon and Cheap, the code thief, are two criminals and lovers out searching for their step daughter Siri. Their journey begins in the bounty city Nibel and will stretch to industrial city New Okinawa, and along this journey they will encounterÂ Â numerous enemies, trials, cyborgs and nutcases, while a mysterious enemy emerges from the past to hunt them down.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

OSAKA MIME GN

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211147

(W) Andy Leavy (A/CA) Hugo Araujo

When a couple are found brutally murdered in the Dotonbori District in Osaka, Japan, two detectives from the Supernatural Unit of the Osaka PD must hunt down and apprehend a dangerous and murderous Mime, a shadowy shape-shifter which can take the form of the last person it ate. How do you catch something so dangerous, that can hide in plain sight?

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $9.99

PARANORMAL HITMEN #4 (OF 4) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211148

(W) Brett Murphy (A/CA) Wilson Gandolpho

The battle between Alfonso Carboni and The Paranormal Hitmen comes to end in the afterlife. Will the Hitmen come out victorious, or will they find a permanent residency in the afterlife?

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VIETNAM HORROR #3 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211149

(W) Massimo Rosi (A/CA) Vito Coppola

After the American soldiers' encampment turns into absolute chaos and anarchy due to an unknown epidemic, a militia arrives to provide support and attempt to aid any potential survivors. But the horrors within the camp might provide to be too strong for anyone to outlast.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #2 CVR A CONNELLY

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211150

(W) Damian Connelly (A/CA) Damian Connelly

Yuko and Sebastian, two siblings with special abilities are constantly running from an evil being, known as the "Anti-everything," who won't stop until he feasts on them. A peculiar pythoness has predicted that this very encounter could trigger the end of the world. But Yuko and Sebastian won't be alone in their battle as a mysterious group will soon arrive to aid.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #2 CVR B CONNELLY

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211151

(W) Damian Connelly (A/CA) Damian Connelly

Continuing the series of 8 collectible covers containing the main characters of You Promised Me Darkness. This is the Ophelia Cover.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #2 CVR C CONNELLY

BEHEMOTH COMICS

MAR211152

(W) Damian Connelly (A/CA) Damian Connelly

Continuing the series of 4 collectible headshot covers, this is the Diva cover.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99