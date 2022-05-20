BEHOLD! Thirteen Covers for Amazing Spider-Man #900 in July

If there's one thing you can say about Marvel Comics, it's that they love to have their cake and eat it too. When it comes to numbering, nary a series can get past 12 or 13 issues before some stuffed suit in the marketing or editorial department is itching to relaunch it with a new number one issue. That's great for sales boosts — relaunching series with new number one issues excessively is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, as we are all aware. But this sort of thing might stop your average publisher from being able to capitalize on another one of the 22 Gimmicks: celebrating milestone issues with giant-sizes comics and giant-sized price tags, and adding a third gimmick to boot — a crapload of variant covers. But Marvel isn't just your average publisher, which is why July's Amazing Spider-Man #6 will have twice as many variant covers as the series has issues because Marvel has decided that Amazing Spider-Man #6 is actually… Amazing Spider-Man #900!

The press release tells us:

Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN will reach its 900th issue this July with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6. Current series writer Zeb Wells will team up with superstar artist Ed McGuiness to celebrate this incredible milestone with a giant-sized spectacular that promises to be one of the biggest showdowns in Spidey history. Bringing his iconic artwork to the series for the first time, McGuinness will depict a battle between Spider-Man and the all-new SINISTER ADAPTOID, a being equipped with the abilities of Spidey's greatest foes. The landmark issue will come complete with variant covers by some of the industry's most acclaimed artists and fans can see all thirteen right now!

Here's what Zeb Wells had to say about it:

There's nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I'm pulling out all the–ah, what does it matter what I think. ED MCGUINNESS is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn't going to check this out???

Well, you know what they say about Marvel readers: there's one born every minute. Congratulations on 900 issues (sort of), Marvel. Maybe in the next 900, you'll let a woman write the book.

Check out all those sweet Amazing Spider-Man #900 covers below, true believers!