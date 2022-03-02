Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)

In Fantastic Four #28, Ben Grimm, The Thing, felt the manner and purpose of his own death, at the hands of a creature called Rapture, given a glimpse of the future by great powers of the universe.

Experiencing it not just once, but many, many times.

Something that clearly made an impression on him.

The Thing has got a lot more to live for today, as befits a married man.

Might such a repeat-death experience have led him to treat each day as his last? To keep those he loves close to him? And maybe not take his wedding ring off when he goes into battle? Because in last month's Fantastic Four #40, we see a familiar face, as The Reckoning War begins.

And as we know, The Thing will never forget that face.

But a Thing has got to do what a Thing has got to do. And in this week's Fantastic Four #41, he screws his courage to the sticking post, and calls Rapture by name.

And the battle goes the way he expects it to go. Except…

… something slightly different happened this time around.

Okay someone start playing The Power Of Love by Huey Lewis And The News. Or The Pet Shop Boys. Either will do. Yeah, Dan Slott's going to write some fine Doctor Who. So… whose marriage is going to save Reed Richards then?

FANTASTIC FOUR #41

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211144

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) Carlos Pacheco

"WILL YOU WATCH AS OUR UNIVERSE BURNS?"

• The Human Torch is a planet's only hope for surviving Annihilus.

• The Invisible Woman is missing.

• Mister Fantastic, the Thing, She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts face a foe who is predestined to slay one of them.

• The most destructive force in history and the time before time is reawakening.

• And if the Multiverse is to survive, today is the day all of the Watchers must break their most sacred oath.

• Guest-starring the Silver Surfer, Thor and Doctor Doom. SRP: $3.99