Ben Hed Creates Harley Quinn: Bud and Lou Graphic Novel For DC Comics

Ben Hed jumps from Pixie And Brutus to Harley Quinn's Bud and Lou hyenas for a new MG graphic novel for DC Comics

Harley Quinn's Bud and Lou: Trouble Times Two by Ben Hed is one of a new batch of DC Comics Middle-Grade and YA original graphic novels being launched by DC Comics, this one scheduled for the 4th of March, 2025, $12.99 for 144 pages. We have details of more on this Bleeding Cool DC Middle-Grade and YA tag.

Harley Quinn's Bud and Lou: Trouble Times Two

Ben Hed,

04 March 2025 $12.99 144 pages

Harley Quinn's infamous hyenas get the spotlight in this hilarious and heartfelt graphic novel from the creator of the webcomic sensation Pixie and Brutus! When Harley's hyenas, Bud & Lou, are framed with stealing the lasso of truth they're forced to team up with two members of the Super-pets, Ace & Jumpa, to find the culprits. The unlikely team sets off on an adventure that leads them from Oswald Cobblepot's penguins to Mr. Freeze's polar bears. At the chance of being reunited with their beloved Harley, will Bud and Lou save the day and be the good guys for a change? If they aren't careful, the lasso of truth might reveal how they really feel about being heroes! Ben Hed brings his signature charm and humor to DC in this family-friendly graphic novel perfect for fans of Pixie and Brutus! Ben's main claim to fame is his Instagram page, Pet Foolery, where his lighthearted comics have garnered an audience of 2.6 million and counting

Bed Hed's Pixie And Brutus webcomic follows a tiny cute kitten, and a large, scar-faced German Shepherd that began as a random funny comic idea but audience response saw it become an ongoing series on Instagram, YouTube and Webtoon might provide DC Comics with a very healthy fanbase to appeal to with this graphic novel, and will continue Bed Hed's comic book work with animals. Might he make it to San Diego Comic-Con next year on DC Comics' dime?

