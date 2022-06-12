Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #5 Preview: Who's Locked in With Who?

Ben Reilly must single-handedly stop a Ravencroft riot in this prevew of Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #5. Check out the preview below.

Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #5

by J.M. Dematteis & David Baldeon, cover by Steve Skroce

BEN must take on the entire RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE FOR THE CRIMINALLY INSANE! But must he face them all alone? Or will an unlikely ally step in? This is one finale you won't want to miss!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620176100511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620176100521 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 5 JURGENS VARIANT – $3.99 US

