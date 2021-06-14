Bernie Wrightson Original Captain Sternn Artwork Hits Auction

The late Bernie Wrightson's career in comics is that of legend. Whether you know him from co-creating Swamp Thing or illustrating his adaptation of Frankenstein, or for his work with Stephen King providing illustration to Cycle of the Werewolf and adapting Creepshow into one of the greatest horror comics of all time, or perhaps his work on Captain Sternn for Heavy Metal, Wrightson's artwork has made a major and lasting impact on the comics industry and the art world. Wrightson's work on Captain Sternn, a space pirate of dicey morality, visually inspired (in part) by Superman, showed up in Heavey Metal in print as well as in the 1996 film Heavy Metal: The Movie. You can bring an original Captain Sternn illustration by Bernie Wrightson himself into your home today. Check it out here!

Bernie Wrightson Captain Sternn and the Space Pirates Illustration Original Art (undated).

The origins of Bernie Wrightson's character Captain Sternn were detailed in Christopher Zavisa's book Berni Wrightson: A Look Back. It says, "Inspired by 'Star Wars,' Wrightson set out to write and illustrate his own 32 page space opera. The book was to be published in color and issued by Tyrannosaurus Press. 'Captain Sternn and the Space Pirates' was also to be a pleasant diversion from the serious work of illustrating Frankenstein. Wrightson completed about eight pages and decided that by the time he could finished it, the 'Star Wars' would have long vanished." Considering that the "Star Wars" craze is still going, Bernie had time! Ink over graphite on thick board with an image area of 10.5" x 9". Mild toning along the edges, and soft corner wear. In Excellent condition.

Best of luck to everyone hoping to add this Bernie Wrightson original to your collection. You can head over to Heritage Auctions today to stake your claim for this piece of comics history.