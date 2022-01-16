So You Can't Afford Beta Ray Bill's 1st Appearance – What About 2nd?

The Mighty Thor #337, as well as marking the start of Walter Simonson's legendary run on the Thor comic book, also includes the first appearance of Beta-Ray Bill. And goes for huge amounts of money, especially these days. But it's with his second appearance in The Mighty Thor #338 that you see Bill on the cover with Thor, grappling over the hammer of Mjolnir, and a homage to Thor #126.

I mean it's still not peanuts. A copy is listed by Heritage Auctions as slabbed at CGC 9.8 with bids of up to $110. But you wouldn't have to sell your house for a copy.

Thor #338 (Marvel, 1983) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Second appearance of Beta Ray Bill. Walt Simonson story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $30. CGC census 1/22: 487 in 9.8, none higher.

Here's the original solicitation:

Remember, the very first Thor story, the mighty hammer Mjolnir bore the inscription "whosoever holds his hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor"? Now along comes an alien with the unlikely name of "Beta Ray Bill," who challenges Dr. Donald Blake as the worthy possessor of the Thunder God's power – and succeeds! Walt Simonson, writer, penciler, and inker continues to take the Asgardian Avenger to new heights of glory!

As well as famed runs on Thor, Walter Simonson is known for Fantastic Four, X-Factor, Detective Comics, Manhunter, Metal Men, Orion, Superman, Star Wars, Alien, Battlestar Galactica and Robocop vs. Terminator as well as creating series Starslammers and Ragnarok. As a result of his Thor work, he also made a cameo in the first Thor movie. Beta Ray Bill may turn up soon too… he was included in an early version of the film Thor: Ragnarok, though he ultimately did not make an appearance. Producer Kevin Feige said, "it was so quick… and it just didn't do it justice. And the feeling is, if you can't do it justice, do it later".