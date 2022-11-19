Betty The Final Girl of Horror in Archie Comics February 2023 Solicits

In February, Archie Comics' Horror line will be publishing Betty, The Final Girl #1, an anthology one-shot highlighting the horror trope of the one female character who survives to the end of a slasher or horror film. And in this case it's Betty Cooper, with Micol Ostow, Casey Gilly, Sam Maggs, Natalie Nardozza, Carola Borelli and Laura Braga. Also, in Archie Comics' February 2023 solicits and solicitations, is the similarly themed The Cursed Library for Free Comic Book Day in May…

FCBD 2023 ARCHIE HORROR PRESENTS CURSED LIBRARY

(CA) Robert Hack

Throughout the years, we have seen Chilling Adventures and gruesome outcomes emerge more frequently in various versions of Riverdale. As creatures gathered and teens were corrupted, the town became a hotbed for cruel and unusual events. Yet the question remains – why have Archie Andrews and his friends faced such terrifying tales? Who is responsible for creating these dark worlds, and how is babysitter Jinx Holliday at the center of it all? A story years in the making starts here! Beware the Cursed Library and all the horrors within!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

CHILLING ADV BETTY THE FINAL GIRL ONESHOT CVR A BRAGA

(W) Micol Ostow, Casey Gilly, Sam Maggs (A) Natalie Nardozza, Carola Borelli (A / CA) Laura Braga

Veronica has invited Betty to her luxurious mountaintop chalet for a cozy weekend of skiing. But their girls weekend is interrupted when Archie shows up and whisks Veronica off on their own snowy romantic adventure. What could go wrong at a fancy remote cabin in the mountains all by herself? Betty's mind races and she can't tell fact from fiction as she suddenly realizes she might not be so alone. Is Betty believing too much in the horror movies she's watched, or is someone (or something) really out to get her? Find out in this BRAND NEW horror anthology one-shot that's equal parts Scream and When a Stranger Calls.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CHILLING ADV BETTY THE FINAL GIRL ONESHOT CVR B HUTCHISON

BIG ETHEL ENERGY TP VOL 02

(W) Kheryl Brown-Ahmed (A / CA) Siobhan Keenan

The second volume of the hit WEBTOON series Big Ethel Energy is here! When we last left off, Ethel's return to Riverdale has been confusing and everyone seems to be dealing with something-Archie's going through it, Betty's obsessing over her boss Seth, Jughead is cold and distant, and Veronica is… well, Veronica. And as for Ethel-it seems like feelings were starting to brew between her and a most unlikely counterpart: Moose! But Ethel's never had much luck with love-so why would this be any different? Plus, what secrets about Riverdale will she discover while she's hard at work on a story about its history?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 17.99

ARCHIES VALENTINES DAY SPECTACULAR 2023

(W) Jamie L Rotante (A) Bill Golliher (CA) Dan Parent

Love is in the air with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of romance tales! In "More Than Meets the Eye," a new student has arrived at Riverdale High! Cassie Cloud is tall, confident, funny, and catching all the guys' attention-much to the chagrin of the girls. But she doesn't seem interested in the most popular guys in school-instead she's been hanging with the likes of Randolph, Dilton, Toño, Raj and even Prankenstein. What can Archie and Reggie do to get her attention, without catching the ire of Betty and Veronica? The short kings rise in this new Valentine's tale! Plus, a collection of sweet stories perfect for that special someone!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 2.99

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #337

(W) Various, Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco, Francis Bonnet (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Rex Lindsey (CA) Bill & Ben Galvan

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Snow Man, Woe Man" Jellybean is excited because the popular KIDZ network character Sammy the Snowman is going to appear at Riverdale Ice skating rink! Jughead and Archie agree to bring her to the event,but when the big day comes, word is out that Sammy has to cancel. Can Archie and Jughead save the day and cheer Jellybean and the rest of the neighborhood kids up?

Then, in "The Ghost Of Grimloch Island," Superheroes The Shield and Wizard have sent the Boy Buddies to investigate rumors of a ghost on Grimloch Island. Little Archie, who often goes fishing on the island, has made friends with its sole inhabitant-a hermit called Harry. Harry isn't happy about these ghostly rumors. He doesn't want his peaceful island overrun by tourists and ghost-hunters. Can Little Archie team up with Harry to scare the Boy Buddies away?

Finally, in "Detective for a Day," Archie and Jughead happen to walk right into the middle of a fight scene between Fu Chang and a gang of criminals. As Fu Chang takes them down, Archie and Jughead's eyes widen with excitement and decide right then that they, too, want to be awesome crime-fighting detectives like him! Will they be able to learn from the master, or will they get under his skin before he can give them a taste of the detective life?

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #311

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco, Francis Bonnet (A) Various, Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Rex Lindsey (CA) Pat & Tim Kennedy, Francis Bonnet

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Influence This!" Veronica is always trying to be an influencer on FlipFlop, with mixed results. Betty points out that she tries too hard with all her lip-syncing dance routines and over the top fashion displays. But when something unexpected gets Veronica 2 million views, she's going to need to keep up appearances and call in a favor from someone unexpected. How can Jughead's little sister, Jellybean, help Veronica achieve her influencer dreams?

Next, Little Betty and Veronica are touring the Montgomery Military Academy, at Veronica's uncle's suggestion. The school's Commandant assigns the Boy Buddies to escort the girls. But Betty and Veronica notice someone that catches their eye… and it's not a cute boy! The two are on the case to track down someone they think might be up to no good, with the Boy Buddies by their sides!

Finally, in "Ransomware Beware," Lodge Industries was hit with a ransomware attack. If Mr. Lodge doesn't pay $100 million, all of the company's computers could be wiped. This looks like a job for Detective Fu Chang! Fu Chang believes the hackers have been posing as high school students. With his guidance and mentoring, Archie volunteers to go undercover and pretend to be a master hacker with the hopes of being recruited by them so he can expose their operation! But can Archie pull of this hi-tech heist?

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #127

(W) Various, Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn (A) Various, Bill Golliher, Steven Butler (CA) Francis Bonnett, Rex Lindsey

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "This Means War!," Two students from Central High have defaced the Riverdale Ram, but they've made it look like it was students from Midvale. Superintendent Howitzer takes this as a sign to go to war with Midvale, in the form of sports and academic competitions! Dilton and Stacy are the scholastic standouts while Trev, Reggie, and Archie face off against Midvale students in basketball! Which high school will come out the winner?

Then, in "Commando & Conquer," Archie's signed up the guys for a "boot camp" exercise program to prep for beach season. Unfortunately, he missed that it's run by Cpt. Commando, who promises to make them into the next generation of Boy Buddies. Can the guys keep up with the Captain's military-grade workouts?

Finally, in "Snap(shot) Decision," Jughead is taking a photo-journalism class from Paul Patton when they're ambushed by a super-villain who's mad that Paul did an unflattering expose about them. It's time for Paul Patton to don his costume as The Fox and save the day-but will this change jughead's mind about his passion for photo-jorunalism, or will it make him want to spring into action?

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #12 ARCHIES & JOSIE AND PUSSYCATS

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent, Alex Simmons (A) Various, Bill Galvan (A / CA) Dan Parent

Archie's Showcase Digest returns, this time with some musical mayhem! Collecting the full storylines of The Archies and Josie and the Pussycats and the history-making Archie Loves Valerie, get ready to rock out and fall in love with this hilarious, harmonious collection of stories!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

