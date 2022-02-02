Bid to Own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder Production Cel

Some villains see themselves as misunderstood heroes attempting to make the world a better place. Other villains know they're doing wrong but have made compromises on a personal crusade. Other villains accept their evil deeds as a necessary cost in pursuit of the greater good. This villain? He wants to turn his enemies into soup. I'm writing, of course, about Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. One of the most dastardly and iconic villains in all of pop culture, there have been many iterations of this character in the various incarnations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the original comics to the various reboots, from the animated series to the live-action movies… but for me, it's all about the cartoon. Today, you can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on a pair of production cels featuring Raphael, Splinter, and the aspiring soup chef himself, Shredder.

Heritage also posted a photograph of the cels so you can see how they would look in your personal collection:

Let's take a look now at the complete listing.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, heroes in a half-shell, turtle power!" Here's a fantastic pair of production cels from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the quartet of humanoid warrior turtles. The production cels feature Raphael and Splinter in one setup and Shredder in the other piece. Raphael is a fictional superhero and one of the four main Turtles. He is known for his red mask and wielding twin sai. A sai is a traditional Okinawan melee weapon used in ninjutsu and kobujutsu. Splinter, often referred to as Master Splinter by his students, is a mutant rat, he is also a martial art and ninjutsu instructor of the Turtles, as well as their adoptive father. Shredder is a supervillain depicted as the leader of the criminal organization known as the Foot Clan, and serves as the archenemy of the Turtles and Splinter. This extraordinary pair of original production cels was hand-painted on 12 field acetate. Both are matted to 18" x 14". Condition is Very Good.

These Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles production cels are now up for bidding as a group lot on Heritage Auctions. You can head over there to see the listing by clicking here. Best of luck to everyone placing bids and hoping to bring these home to your TMNT collection.