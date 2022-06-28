Biden's Titans Vs Elon Musk #1 Homages Jim Lee's X-Men #1

John Barron and Shawn Remulac are launching their Biden's Titans Vs Elon Musk comic book from Keenspot, with a quadtych cover taking on Jim Lee and Scott Williams' famous X-Men cover from over thirty years ago. While Kid Slapshot has a go atFrank Miller's Sin City. All in Keenspot's September 2022 solicits.

BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR A REMULAC DEPP

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL221698

JUL221699 – BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR B REMULAC AMBER TURD – 5.99

JUL221700 – BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR C REMULAC JOE PETE ANDREW – 5.99

JUL221701 – BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR D REMULAC MAGNETO ELON – 5.99

JUL221702 – BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR E GIENI TROLL FACE ELON – 5.99

JUL221703 – BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR F POTCHAK TWITTERNATOR – 5.99

JUL221704 – BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR G BLANK SKETCH – 9.99

JUL221705 – BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR H HOLOFOIL WRAPAROUND – 19.99

JUL221706 – BIDENS TITANS VS ELON MUSK #1 CVR I 7 COPY REAL NEWS INCV (N

(W) John Barron (A / CA) Shawn Remulac

Billionaire tyrant Elon Musk has finally gone too far in his quest to con-troll the world, and only one superhero team can stop him: Biden's Titans! And now, America's favorite presidential supergroup have gained a new teammate-the mutant/actor known to mankind as Johnny Depp! Sadly, the Titans also attract a dangerous new enemy-Depp and Musk's angry ex, Amber Heard! The Biden's Titans saga stupidly continues in this shocking fourth chapter. (And hey, covers A-D connect to form one massive image, man!) Includes bonus pull-out poster!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 5.99

BONYEER AROMATIC #3 CVR A PIYOTYCHO

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL221707

JUL221708 – BONYEER AROMATIC #3 CVR B ERIK KLAUS – 4.99

JUL221709 – BONYEER AROMATIC #3 CVR C DONGARRA – 4.99

JUL221710 – BONYEER AROMATIC #3 CVR D 5 COPY PIYOTYCHO INCV

(W) Hirano Piyotycho (A / CA) Hirano Piyotycho

Japanese sensation PIYOTYCHO delivers the next installment of everyone's favorite Treasure-Hunting Zombie-Killing beauty, Bonyeer The Aromatic! This time Bonny and Doc visit a town famous for its magical cheese, but soon discover it has a dark, stinky secret! Can Bonny and Doc save the town, eat some cheese, survive the Toilet of Dragons, and continue on their way to find fame and fortune?

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS MONSTER SIZED ANNIV SP CVR A KENT

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL221711

JUL221712 – JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS MONSTER SIZED ANNIV SP CVR B BECK – 7.99

JUL221713 – JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS MONSTER SIZED ANNIV SP CVR C NIKOLAKAKIS – 7.99

JUL221714 – JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS MONSTER SIZED ANNIV SP CVR D DONGARRA – 7.99

JUL221715 – JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS MONSTER SIZED ANNIV SP CVR E ROSENBAUM – 7.99

JUL221716 – JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS MONSTER SIZED ANNIV SP CVR F POTCHAK – 7.99

JUL221717 – JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS MONSTER SIZED ANNIV SP CVR G 6 COPY BLAN – 9.99

(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) Eric Kent

The "All-Ages Horror Parody" that shocked the world by being a Top 10 and multiple sell-out hit is back with a Monster-Sized Anniversary Special! Revisit King Stephen's Petting Zoo with all new art from series regular Eric Kent, presented with the "Dyslexia Friendly" lettering that got this comic featured on ABC News. Whether you've read Junior High Horrors since the beginning or are discovering the kids from Gatlin Middle School for the first time, this double-sized issue is for you! 48 pages of frightening fun!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 7.99

KID SLAPSHOT VS MAJOR EXTREME #1 CVR A DONGARRA

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL221718

JUL221719 – KID SLAPSHOT VS MAJOR EXTREME #1 CVR B ROSADO – 5.99

JUL221720 – KID SLAPSHOT VS MAJOR EXTREME #1 CVR C LOOP – 5.99

JUL221721 – KID SLAPSHOT VS MAJOR EXTREME #1 CVR D KISOR – 5.99

JUL221722 – KID SLAPSHOT VS MAJOR EXTREME #1 CVR E POTCHAK – 5.99

JUL221723 – KID SLAPSHOT VS MAJOR EXTREME #1 CVR F 5 COPY LAKES

(W) Troy Dongarra (A / CA) Troy Dongarra

Kid Slapshot and his pickled pal Dillzy are back, and they're cranking the spooftacular antics up to eleven! This time Kid Slappy's setting his satirical sights on the entire '90s-era comic book industry as he takes on the dynamic doppelganger known as Major Extreme! Metal appendages, glowing eyeballs, and every other '90s stereotype you can think of will be ridiculously represented. It's a cosmic-powered throwdown that'll set up our hero (and his newest villain) for the long haul. Includes bonus pull-out poster!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 5.99