Biggest Reason Batman Should Not Be British In Batman #156 (Spoilers)

This Wednesday sees the release of Batman #156, a new Batman for a new year, on the 1st of January 2025, by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S. Daniel.

This Wednesday sees the release of Batman #156, a new Batman for a new year, on the 1st of January 2025, by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S. Daniel. In which Batman is faced with Riddller trap after Riddler trap, in an attempt to thwart the naughty Russians and their plans for world domination and nuclear armageddon. Who says comic books aren't like real life?

Victor Freis, that would be Mister Freeze, another of Batman's Gotham gallery of villains. And although Batman has been played by a Brit before, most notably by Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale in their respective Batman movies, here's a reason to keep an American mindset under the cowl.

It's a good thing that Batman is not British, French, German or any of that, or he'd have gone to the ground floor… which in Britain is also level zero. As ever, two nations divided by a common language. You can see the Celsius and Fahrenheit fight take place most entertainingly from John Finnemore. And it's not the only imperial/decimal measures that are vital to Batman's understanding in this issue as well, as he also gets given quite the weighty problem… Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S. Daniels is published by DC Comics tomorrow. Or right now on Comixology if you are in Australia… or can persuade Amazon that's where you live.

BATMAN #156 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Tony S. Daniel (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE RIDDLER'S PLANS FINALLY REVEALED! The GCPD is closing in on their suspected killer–and on Batman! Wayne Enterprises is under attack as Nygma's plans come into focus. The Owls are not what they seem. Don't miss the thrilling penultimate issue of "The Dying City"! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/1/2025

