Bill Sienkiewicz To Republish Stray Toasters In Deluxe Format

On Twitter, Bill Sienkiewicz gave us the news. "#coming soon #straytoasters deluxe edition through @Kickstarter

#april #2022 @sinKEVitch"

Stray Toasters by Bill Sienkievitch published by Marvel Comics, was a comic I read in 1988 at the age of 15 and it did something bad to my brain. I had read Bill's work on Elektra Assassin and Daredevil: Love And War. And that was why I was buying Stray Toasters. But it did bad things to me. It disturbed me so much I didn't want to be in the same room as it. Repulsed and intrigued in equal measure, I bought the second issue, but that was all I could take. I didn't buy the third for many years later, but I'm glad I did. I also bought a collection from Image Comics fifteen years ago which was leant to someone and lost in the midsts of time. Or maybe they sold it online where it regularly gets north of $100. Well, now I'll get to buy it all over again, in a more presentable format that I won't be lending to anyone.

The story revolves around criminal psychologist Egon Rustemagik and his investigation of a serial killer who seems to be targeting women. Locked up for a crime he didn't commit, burnt out detective Egon Rustemagick is released from a high security mental institution in order to catch a serial-killing monster who is murdering and mutilating housewives and young children. Stray Toasters is the seminal graphic novel written and painted by one of the world's most innovative and influential comic book artists, Bill Sienkiewicz. This dark, scary critically acclaimed tale mixes the sci-fi, noir, mystery and monster genres and sets them in a Blade Runner-like City of the Future. In this full-color definitive annotated volume, Sienkiewicz is at the top of his game.