Bishop: War College #1 Preview: Is School Out Already? In an inauspicious start to Bishop's new series, all his students walk out on him in this preview of Bishop: War College #1.

Bishop: War College #1

by J. Holtham & SEAN DAMIEN HILL, cover by Ken Lashley

THE ALL-NEW, ALL-GREAT X-MEN DEBUT! Krakoa is an island paradise, and it's a vulnerable one…but not with Lucas Bishop on the case! Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass – these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep mutantkind safe. What does any of that have to do with an all-Black X-Men team? Find out here! Celebrated TV writer J. Holtham (Cloak and Dagger, Jessica Jones) joins forces with artist Sean Damien Hill for a blockbuster brawl with the fate of all Krakoa at stake!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620456400111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620456400121 – BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE 1 BUSTOS PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620456400131 – BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE 1 STROMAN/PORTACIO HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620456400141 – BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE 1 PORTACIO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620456400151 – BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE 1 LIEFELD VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620456400161 – BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE 1 CONLEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

