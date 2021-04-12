Bizard, The Bear Wizard, a New Young Graphic Novel by Chrissie Krebs

Chrissie Krebs has sold her new young graphic novel series Bizard, The Bear Wizard to Margaret Ferguson at Holiday House. She has sold the world right to the two first Bizard, The Bear Wizard books, that will be published in the summer or 2023 and then the spring of 2024.

Bizard, The Bear Wizard features a bear who reluctantly becomes a wizard when a magic wand crashes into his head and who uses his powers to protect the forest animals from a sinister wolf.

Chrissie Krebs is an Australian author and illustrator or children's picture books. Her first book This Is A Circle was published by Penguin Random House in 2016 and was followed up by the Christmas story There is Something Weird In Santa's Beard. She also worked with Michael Gerard Bauer on Rodney Loses It, released in 2017 by Omnibus Scholastic which went to win the CBCA Children's Book Of The Year for Early Childhood in 2018 as well as the Speech Pathology Australia's Book of the year 2018. Chrissie also wrote and illustrated Pig In A Wig and illustrated A Dinosaur Ate Dad's Hair – also published by Omnibus Scholastic. But for Holiday House and Bizard, The Bear Wizard, she is moving to the comic book storytelling.

Holiday House is the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books. Based in New York, it has aimed to gather together talented authors and illustrators and to publish quality books that entertain, enlighten, and educate children. The logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, and comes from Holiday House's original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame.

Chrissie Krebs' agent Elizabeth Bennett at the Transatlantic Agency negotiated the deal.