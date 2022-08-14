Black Adam #3 Preview: Black Adam and Ishtar Sitting in a Tree

Black Adam is totally making out with Ishtar in this preview of Black Adam #3. Not bad for a dead guy. Is that a pencil in your pocket, Adam, or is it just rigor mortis? Check out the preview below.

BLACK ADAM #3

DC Comics

0622DC128

0622DC129 – Black Adam #3 Cover – $4.99

0622DC130 – Black Adam #3 Rahzzah Cover – $4.99

0622DC131 – Black Adam #3 Emanuela Lupacchino Cover – $4.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

Black Adam is dead, and the Mesopotamian gods of Akkad are having a field day. Are the gods real or are they merely figments of human imagination? Accepting death but denied redemption, Black Adam becomes an ersatz Gilgamesh as he journeys through Akkadian Hell while Malik, his young descendant, goes to extreme and unethical measures to try and revive him, all the while wondering if he should save the life of one of the greatest evils the world has ever known.

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

