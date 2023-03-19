Black Adam #9 Preview: Time for More History Lessons A captive audience, Malik is forced to listen to more tales of the history of Black Adam in this preview of Black Adam #9.

In this issue, a captive audience, Malik is forced to listen to more tales of the history of Black Adam.

BLACK ADAM #9

DC Comics

0123DC143

0123DC144 – Black Adam #9 Tiago Da Silva Cover – $4.99

0123DC145 – Black Adam #9 John Giang Cover – $4.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Montos (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF ADAM: EAST OF EGYPT BOOK 2 In the 24th century B.C., having proclaimed himself pharaoh, the mighty Adam finds himself surrounded by enemies while discovering that holding the throne is a lot harder than seizing it. Meanwhile, in the present, those same enemies from the Old Kingdom now threaten modern-day Kahndaq as, amid civil unrest, a resurrected Ibac the Invincible conspires with Adam's political rival.

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

