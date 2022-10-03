Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Doctor Fate #1 Preview

Read a preview of Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Doctor Fate #1, the comic based on the movie based on the comics. In other words, that means our old friend, the comics industry mascot, the Ouroboros, has struck again!

Check out the preview below.

BLACK ADAM: THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES – DOCTOR FATE #1

DC Comics

0822DC135

0822DC136 – Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Doctor Fate #1 Photo Cover – $6.99

(W) Cavan Scott, Bryan Q. Miller (A) Jesus Merino, Marco Santucci (CA) Kaare Andrews

Long ago, Kent Nelson donned an ancient helmet and became Doctor Fate, defender of order in a universe dominated by chaos. Now he is an impossibly old man, haunted both by memories of a past spent with the now-defunct Justice Society and by visions of an apocalyptic future. When a group of children unwittingly unleash an infernal menace on the Earth, can Kent maintain his humanity while defending those who need him most? The road to Black Adam concludes.

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.