Black and White Back For Black Mask August 2021 Solicitations

Black Mask Comics is soliciting the new Kwanza Osajyefo, Tim Smith 3 and Jamal Igle sequel to Black, White, well in advance. Issue 5 is in the new August Previews but is actually scheduled for October, while #1 is still a couple of weeks from publication through comic stores – Kickstarter backers got in there early. The news of a Warner Bros movie adaptation has brought focus to the comic book however, which is why Black Mask Comics are getting new printings of the original Black collection and the sequel Black AF: America's Sweetheart out front and centre, as the PR for White #1 begins to step up. Here are Black Mask's full August 2021 solicitations.

BLACK TP VOL 01 (JUL171458) (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUN211352

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Jamal Igle

In a world that already hates and fears them – what if only Black people had superpowers. After miraculously surviving being gunned down by police, a young man learns that he is part of the biggest lie in history. Now he must decide whether it's safer to keep it a secret or if the truth will set him free. Collects issues 1-6.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: 19.99

BLACK AF AMERICAS SWEETHEART GN (O/A)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUN211353

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Jennifer Johnson (CA) Sho Murase

Can a black woman be America's first superhero?

Eli Franklin is a 15-year-old girl living in rural Montana-and she just happens to be the most powerful person on the planet. In the aftermath of the world learning that only black people have superpowers, Eli makes her debut as the superhero Good Girl, on a mission to help people and quell the fear of empowered blacks. When a super-terrorist threatens to take away everything Eli has worked toward, will donning a patriotic costume be enough for her to find acceptance?

America's Sweetheart expands BLACK into a universe of heroes.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: 9.99

WHITE #5 (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUN211354

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Jamal Igle (CA) Khary Randolph

: President Mann makes a gamble to win his war against X and Juncture, but the stakes get even higher once his son Thaddeus ups the ante. With an upgrade to his suit, he may just have the power to do what his father never could – destroy all empowered Blacks.

Limited to 2,500.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EVERFROST #3

BLACK MASK COMICS

JUN211350

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A / CA) Sami Kivela

Off to a creepy ice island out on the frozen ocean – what could go wrong there?

Van teams up with the Bloom to find some answers, which is *possible* when you end up in the place where answers go tot die, but no one's going to have a good time of it. Van is going to discover that this future hellscape is dynamic enough that it can be tailored just for you.

Ryan K. Lindsey, award-winning writer of ETERNAL and NEGATIVE SPACE, teams again with Sami Kivela, the artistic juggernaut behind ABBOTT and UNDONE BY BLOOD, alongside Lauren Affe, the colourist of THE WITCHER, STRANGER THINGS, and FIVE GHOSTS, as they drop an absolute bomb of sci-fi insanity and heartbreaking emotion in the grandest Black Mask tradition.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99