Black Canary Teams Up In Deathstroke Inc #1 Howard Porter Art Preview

Bleeding Cool mentioned a new Deathstroke, Inc series coming from DC Comics in September, now confirmed in the new DC Comics September solicitations. At that time though we didn't know that Deathstroke would be teaming up with Black Canary in this series. Well, now we do. And we also get a look at Howard Porter's artwork on the series written by Josh Williamson – and the knowledge that he will be coloured by Jordie Bellaire as well.

Here's the DC Comcis solicits and

DEATHSTROKE INC. #1

Story by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Pencils and inks by HOWARD PORTER

Cover by HOWARD PORTER Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and ADAM HUGHES 1:25 Variant cover by DIMA IVANO Team variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When he's enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. who want to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in. They'll supply him with an all-new team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the DCU, including a new partner…Black Canary! Wait what?! Enjoy explosions, kick-ass action, and new outrageous adventures as DC's meanest S.O.B. gets tangled up in a major mystery building in the shadows of the DCU. 32 pages, $3.99, (card stock variants, $4.99), available on Sept. 28.