Black Cat #4 Review: A Delightful Little Side Quest

As a delightful little side quest, Felicia Hardy has accidentally inspired a would-be archrival that's just competent enough to be interesting but not on a level of a Spider-Man that would make it a whole thing. This is not immediately relevant to the long-term storyline running through Black Cat #4.

Many years before, a young heiress was kidnapped and brainwashed. She got the whole Manson Family treatment, becoming a villain, then being conditioned as a hero called the Queen Cat, all of which was not very noteworthy. Now, for reasons that are ultimately unimportant, the Queen Cat has the idea that she has a nemesis and that taking down the Black Cat would legitimize her in the public eye. The interesting part is how the Queen Cat lingered on the periphery of events through this entire series, which is a very interesting Roshomon swing for this issue that gives Queen Cat an immediate hook.

Unfortunately, the character at the focal point here is uninspiring; her desperation for external validation is both her raison d'etre and her Achilles' heel, making her an element that is impossible to find favorable. From visual design to dialogue, making Queen Cat into a thing is only helped by circumstances and not by anything intrinsic.

Like buying a box of chocolate candies and finding one with nothing inside, there are good elements to this work. Hopefully, as things continue, Queen Cat can grow into somebody who's more than a poor derivative. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

Black Cat #4

By Jed McKay, Nina Vakueva

'THE QUEEN CAT' There's another Cat on the scene and she doesn't play nice. Lily Hollister's life has taken some turns. From socialite daughter of the district attorney to fiancée of Harry Osborn to goblinized Menace. The last turn to imitation hero called Queen Cat seems to have stuck. But now that Queen Cat has set her sights on the Black Cat, does Felicia stand a chance? Or will this misguided attempt screw up all of Felicia and Black Fox's plans?