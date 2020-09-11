Black Cat, Hulk, Doctor Doom/Iron Man, Namor Get King In Black Comics

Deck the halls with boughs of codices, fall la la la, la la la la… Knu-ell, Knu-ell, the symbiote did say… Rudolph the red tongues symbiote, had a very shiny tongue… Well, it's always good to be a host at Christmas. And The King In Black is coming from Marvel Comics. Which means, it seems, a bunch of Christmas specials and launches advertising the fact. We know that King In Black #1 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman is launching in December, and the final issue of Atlantis Attacks now ties into it.

Syfy has news of a new Namor series, King In Black: Namor #1 launching from Kurt Busiek, Ben Dewey and Jonas Scharf

A dark, penetrating story of the genesis of Atlantis' most nefarious villains. The young players in this compelling teenage melodrama are Namor, Lady Dorma of Atlantis, the outsider Attuma, and The Swift Riders, all comprising the Atlantean Empire's legacy of legendary heroes.

The plotline starts with loyal alliances and optimistic possibilities, as Attuma's people consider joining the Empire. But what lies in the future is nothing but tragedy, betrayal, and the unleashing of potent, deadly magics. It's a deep plunge into Marvel Comics history, and the origin of a wicked danger that will only multiply in menace across time.

ComicBook.com had news on a new Black Cat #1 for King In Black by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa and a cover by Pepe Larraz.

"Check your Christmas lists, because this December BLACK CAT is back with a brand-new #1! But remember, if we're going with legacy numbering, that puts us smack on Unlucky Number 13, and when you're talking about Felicia Hardy, you know bad luck is her constant companion. Usually it's something for other folks to worry about, of course, but this time… well, the last thing you need when you're in the final phases of planning the job of a lifetime is an alien invasion. KING IN BLACK comes crashing into Felicia's world to mess everything up, and it's not like Felicia didn't hate all that symbiote business already. "BLACK CAT #1 brings us back in a big way, and even after KING IN BLACK, we're firing on all cylinders. You want to see Felicia pull a heist on an evil alien space god? Done. New costume? Check. Queen Cat? She's on her way. The long-awaited Thieves Guild heist that we've been building up to for over a year? Of course. And beyond! All of Team Black Cat has been hammering away to bring Felicia and friends (and enemies) back to you with the same energy, charm, and pizazz you've come to expect, and we can't wait for you all to see what we've been working on!" Feeling lucky? Knull's attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat's latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that's a problem, so the Cat and her crew aim to steal something of greatest value to both Knull and Earth's hope of survival. You'll have to pick up this issue to find out what! This issue guest-stars the X-Men! Captain America! And Doctor Strange!

Newsarama got to show off King in Black: Immortal Hulk #1 from Al Ewing and Aaron Kuder.

A present for the Hulk! The Hulk is in a bad place. Half of his alters are dead or missing — including Bruce Banner — and the Leader's got the rest of him on the ropes. But never let it be said that Joe Fixit doesn't know how to have a good time — and he's out to make sure this is the best holiday the Hulk's ever had. He just has to fight his way through a planet of symbiotes first.

And CBR had King In Black: Iron Man/Doctor Doom by Christopher Cantwell and Salvador Larroca.

KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by SALVADOR LARROCA

Iron Man has risked everything to save Eddie Brock, but now he's left with nothing but guilt. As longtime 'frenemy' Doctor Doom shows up with both counseling words and ulterior motives, they'll be forced to battle an all-too-familiar specter of the holiday season — albeit one now twisted and controlled by the recent invasion of Earth by the symbiote homeworld. As Iron Man and Doom fight as temporary allies, their unexpected encounter both with each other and a horrifying inversion of yuletide joy may ultimately reveal to them the true meaning of Knull-mas.

And Monkeys Fighting Robots has Venom #31. Which naturally has a tie-in,

VEMON #31 by Donny Cates and Iban Coello. What happens to Eddie Brock when he finally comes face to face with the lord of the abyss, the KING IN BLACK: KNULL?

More to come I am sure… possibly with Donny Cates' name on it…