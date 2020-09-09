Surprise! King In Black Crossover In Atlantis Attacks #5

When planning to read the delayed Atlantis Attacks #5 by Greg Pak and Ario Anindio, well, I didn't expect the King In Black. Nobody expects the King In Black! Our chief weapon is surprise … surprise and fear … fear and surprise … Our two weapons are fear and surprise … and ruthless efficiency … Our *three* weapons are fear, and surprise, and ruthless efficiency … and an almost fanatical devotion to the Donny Cates… Our *four*… no … *Amongst* our weapons … Amongst our weaponry … are such elements as fear, surprise … I'll come in again.

Because December will see writer Greg Pak and artist Ario Anindio bring the war between the Agents of Atlas and the armies of Atlantis to a startling conclusion this December in Atlantis Attacks #5. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, all will be revealed in this titanic tale of love and betrayal featuring Namor, Shang-Chi, Silk, Wave, and more. And when the dust of one war settles, a new enemy will emerge from the depths…

Amidst this epic clash between the Atlanteans, the Sirenas, and the interdimensional Pan will be a tantalizing tease of Marvel's upcoming event, King In Black. Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, has arrived to forever shroud the Marvel Universe in his unflinching darkness. And he will appear on the brand-new main cover by artist Carlo Pagulayan (Incredible Hulk) as the rest of King In Black kicks off in December as well.

"It blows my mind that we're now capping off our third big miniseries for the new Agents of Atlas," Pak said. "Huge thanks to all the readers and retailers who have made this all possible with their huge support for this team. We're pulling out all the stops with huge payoffs and turning points for key characters—dontcha dare miss it!"

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #5 (of 5)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN