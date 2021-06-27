Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #4 Preview – Bloodstone Betrayal

Things look dire for the titular Black Knight in this preview of Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #4. First of all, the Black Knight really can't hold his liquor if he's passing out after just one drink from the Ebony Chalice. Secondly, Elsa Bloodstone just got the bloodstone she wanted… and now she's about to leave him high and dry?! Check out the preview below.

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210922

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

BATTLE WHERE THE BLACK KNIGHT WAS BORN!

• Dane Whitman wields the magical Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT!

• Dane will need to master the EBONY CHALICE as well to stop the murderous new foe. But like the blade, the powers of the chalice come with a terrible cost.

• Dane, monster hunter ELSA BLOODSTONE and Arthurian scholar JACKS must face the dark truths of the Black Knight's legacy AND the enemy at the very site of the first Black Knight's birth.

• Does Dane have the strength to finish the fight that began long ago at Camelot by King Arthur, Merlin and Sir Percy?!

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $3.99